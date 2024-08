Could This Under-the-Radar Company Be the Best Cruise Line Stock?

When most people think of the cruise industry, companies like Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) come to mind. However, unique cruise operator Viking River Cruises (NYSE: VIK) recently went public, and longtime Fool.com contributor Rick Munarriz thinks it could be worth a closer look, as he discusses in this video.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 20, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool