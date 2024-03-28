|
28.03.2024 13:27:42
Court Approves Ceapro-Aeterna Merger - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS, AEZS.TO) and Ceapro Inc. announced that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the arrangement described in the definitive agreement to combine the operations of Ceapro and Aeterna in an all-stock merger of equals. The companies expect completing the Transaction in the second quarter of 2024.
Aeterna is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. Ceapro is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AEterna Zentarismehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AEterna Zentarismehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.