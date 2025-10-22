22.10.2025 20:14:36

Covivio 9-Month Revenues Up 4.8%

(RTTNews) - Covivio SA (COV.PA) on Wednesday reported nine-month revenues of 533.0 million euros, up 4.8% compared to 508.8 million euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 3.5%.

The company said the strengthening of the hotel business over the last 18 months, the acquisition of the minority stake in CB21, and the positive operating performance across the three asset classes more than offset the impact of disposals, mainly in offices.

In the office sector, rents rose by 3.5%, with the effect of disposals and departures for redevelopment more than offset by like-for-like growth of 3.6%.

In German residential, like-for-like rental growth accelerated compared with 2024, rising to 4.8%, supported by indexation, modernization work, and re-lettings.

In the hotel business, revenue growth slowed over nine months to 1.5% due to highly unfavorable base effects.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
19.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.10.25 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.25 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- US-Märkte geben nach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne zur Wochenmitte nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex steckte unterdessen Verluste ein. Auch die Wall Street notiert leichter. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen