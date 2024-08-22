|
22.08.2024 06:49:46
CPKC Locks Out TCRC Workers, Moves To Full Shut Down Of Canadian Rail Network
(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City or CPKC (CP.TO, CP) Thursday said it has locked out employees who are members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference or TCRC - Train and Engine division effective 00:01 Eastern Time on August 22.
That will be followed by the lock out of employees who are members of the TCRC - Rail Traffic Controller division, effective 00:01 Mountain Time on August 22.
The company said it has executed a safe and structured shutdown of its train operations across Canada. With this, CPKC will be able to safely and efficiently resume full rail operations across the entire network once the work stoppage ends.
CPKC said the decision was taken after it was understood, following nearly a year of negotiations, that a negotiated outcome with the TCRC is not within reach. According to the company, the TCRC leadership continues to make unrealistic demands that would fundamentally impair the railway's ability to serve customers with a reliable and cost-competitive transportation service.
The company said the responsible path forward for all involved is for TCRC and CPKC to engage in binding arbitration to resolve all outstanding disputes. Acceptance of that offer by the TCRC would immediately end the work stoppage and mitigate further harm and disruption to supply chains and economy, the firm noted.
The TCRC - T&E represents CPKC's roughly 3,200 locomotive engineers, conductors and train and yard workers, and the TCRC - RCTC represents around 80 rail traffic controllers, all in Canada.
