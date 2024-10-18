CPSC Recalls: Textron ROVs, Colsen Fire Pits, Anker Power Banks, Oliva Cigar Lighters

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including Textron Specialized Vehicles' Recreational Off Highway vehicles, Colsen Fire Pits LLC's Fire Pits, Anker Innovations Ltd.'s Anker Power Banks, and Oliva Cigars Co. Inc.'s Cigar Lighters, citing various reasons.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair or replacement, depending on each product.

Textron ROVs

Augusta, Georgia-based Textron has expanded its recall of Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway vehicles or ROVs, citing risk of crash.

The recall involves all model years 2022, 2023 and 2024 Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew and all model year 2022, 2023 and 2024 Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew Side by Side ROVs.

About 7,000 units have been called back in the U.S., and about 700 units in Canada. Some of these ROVs were previously recalled on November 2023.

The two-seat and four-seat vehicles were sold in various colors. The Arctic Cats have a "Prowler Pro" decal on the front hood and the Tracker Off Road vehicles have an "800SX" decal just outside the driver and passage doors.

The impacted vehicles were manufactured domestically, and The Arctic Cat Prowler Pro and Pro Crew was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from May 2022 through August 2023 for between $14,400 and $21,000. The Tracker Off Road 800SX and 800SX Crew was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and Tracker dealers nationwide from March 2022 through August 2024 for between $14,400 and $21,000.

According to the agency, the vehicle can move when on an incline and "park" is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away, posing a crash hazard.

The recall was initiated after the firm received 12 reports of vehicles moving while in the park position. However, no injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled vehicles.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to schedule a free repair.

Colsen Fire Pits

Miami, Florida-based Colsen Fire Pits has called back about 89,500 units of Colsen-branded fire pits due to risk of serious burn injury from flame jetting and fire spreading hazards. The recall also includes Colsen-branded fire pits previously manufactured by another company.

Colsen-branded indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pits, which consist of a concrete, open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol, have been called back. There are seven models of Colsen-branded fire pits, sold with a flame extinguisher. They are in gray or black in color and are round, rectangular, hexagonal, square, or skull-shaped.

The products were made in Florida and sold online at the company site, Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Sharper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Meta, TikTok from January 2020 to July 2024 for between $40 and $90.

The CPSC noted that alcohol flames can be invisible, and when refilling the fire pit reservoir, it could lead to flame jetting, a serious event as fire could flash back to the alcohol container and suddenly propels burning alcohol out of the container and onto people nearby.

The recall was initiated after CPSC received 31 reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container, resulting in 19 burn injuries. Two incidents resulted in third degree burns to more than 40 percent of victims' bodies. Meanwhile, at least six incidents have involved surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy, or permanent disfigurement.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled fire pits and dispose of them. They are also asked not to resell or donate them as its a violation of federal law.

The firm stopped selling Colsen-branded fire pits less than one year after it acquired the product business and does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers.

Anker Power Banks

Hong Kong, China-based Anker Innovations has called back about 2,100 units of Anker Power Banks due to risk of fire and burn. The recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1642, A1647 and A1652.

They were manufactured in China, and sold at Best Buy, Target, NEXT TRADING SAS, C2 Wireless and K Spider Inc. stores nationwide, and online from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $40 and $60.

According to the agency, the lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The firm has received 28 reports of incidents of the batteries overheating, exploding, and the power bank catching on fire. Two injuries included first and second degree burns to the consumer's hands.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank.

Oliva Cigar Slim Lighters

Miami Lakes, Florida-based Oliva Cigars is calling back around 60,000 units of Cigar Slim Lighters due to missing child safety feature, posing burn and fire hazards.

The recall involves Oliva Cigar Nub, Oliva, Serie V and Cain branded cigar lighters given away as a promotional item for free. They are white, brown or red in color.

The impacted products were made in China and given away as promotional items by wholesalers and retailers in their marketing campaigns and in cigar lounges from August 2022 through July 2024.

The CPSC noted that the recalled lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms and were not tested to the federal regulatory requirements for child resistance. Young children under 5 years of age could ignite the lighters, posing fire and burn hazards.

However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled products.

Consumers are asked to stop using and dispose of the recalled promotional cigar lighters.