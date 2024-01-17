CPSI To Divest Its Subsidiary To PointClickCare

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) announced the divestment of its subsidiary, American HealthTech, Inc. (AHT), a provider of electronic health record solutions to the post-acute care market.

AHT has been acquired by PointClickCare, a healthcare technology platform that provides services to long-term and post-acute care providers across North America.

According to Chris Fowler, the president and chief executive officer of CPSI, this decision was made as part of the company's ongoing business transformation. CPSI has decided to divest AHT and discontinue the development of the AHT product.

The company believes that PointClickCare is an ideal partner for existing AHT customers as PointClickCare is known for its high level of service and exclusive focus on delivering EHR solutions for post-acute care markets, and will be able to take over the AHT product in a manner that will be seamless for existing customers.