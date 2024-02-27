27.02.2024 14:25:21

Cracker Barrel Boosts FY24 Revenue Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) raised its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2023 to be between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion from the prior outlook between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $3.5 billion for the year.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on May 7, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 12, 2024.

For the second quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.2 percent, while comparable store retail sales decreased 5.3 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc 64,50 -2,27% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich verhalten, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordjagd ist. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen