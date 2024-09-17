|
Crossject to report first-half 2024 financial results and host webcast on September 23, 2024
Dijon, France, 17 September, 2024 - CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO®, will report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as scheduled on Monday, September 23.
In addition, at 18:00 CET that day, CEO Patrick Alexandre will provide a commentary on the company’s strategic priorities during a webcast and be available for questions from the audience.
Marianne Svensson, Administrative & Finance Director, will also be present during the call. To register for the webcast, please use the following details:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdQiyctTTAeP2jw9J8OTlA
A recording will be available after the event. The webcast will be held in French.
About Crossject
Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Company’s versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency medicines via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company’s other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.
* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority
