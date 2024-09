CrowdStrike Caused 1 of the Biggest IT Outages Ever. You'll Never Believe What Its CEO Said Is Happening With the Business Now.

On July 19, a defect in a software update from cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) caused one of the largest IT outages in history. Around the world, flights were canceled, financial institutions were unable to process transactions, and investors started panicking.At the time of the outage, shares of CrowdStrike were trading near all-time highs. But less than one month later, the stock had already tumbled by more than 40%.I don't believe investors were behaving irrationally. In its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CrowdStrike 's own management says, "If our solutions ... are perceived to have defects, errors, or vulnerabilities, our brand and reputation would be harmed, which would adversely affect our business and results of operations."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool