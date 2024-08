CrowdStrike Crashed More than 30% -- 2 Reasons to Buy the Stock and 1 Reason to Sell

Last month, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) faced one of technology companies' biggest nightmares: The cybersecurity giant launched a faulty software update that shut down the operations of customers around the world. Experts are calling it the biggest IT outage in history.Companies faced blue error screens and couldn't access data needed to maintain everything from airplane flights to surgery schedules. So business came to a halt.Unsurprisingly, CrowdStrike stock sank, and as of today, it's down more than 30% since the July 19 outage. The company quickly took action, repairing the software problem in just over an hour, but re-establishing customers' systems was a longer process. Today, CrowdStrike says 99% of Windows sensors are online, meaning most systems are operational.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool