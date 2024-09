CrowdStrike Lowers Guidance Due to Outage Impact. Is The Worst Over for the Stock?

A lot of eyes were on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) when the cybersecurity company reported its fiscal second-quarter results, as investors looked to get a better sense of what the fallout would be from its well-covered outage this summer.Despite losing more than a quarter of its value since the beginning of July, the stock has nearly doubled over the past year.Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent results and whether the worst appears to be behind the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool