Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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17.07.2026 22:31:01
CrowdStrike vs. Dell Technologies: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Are you looking for rapid growth in cybersecurity or a steady giant in infrastructure? Deciding between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) requires weighing cloud-native software against global hardware leadership.CrowdStrike focuses on protecting digital endpoints and cloud workloads through its artificial intelligence platform. Dell provides the physical backbone of modern computing, from servers and storage to personal laptops. While both benefit from the expansion of data centers, they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.CrowdStrike remains a prominent name among tech stocks due to its Falcon platform, which unifies security across endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads. The company sells its software through a direct sales force and a robust network of channel partners, catering to governments and large enterprises. Recent strategic moves include an expanded partnership with Schwarz Digits and a new agreement with Grant Thornton Advisors, which has standardized its managed security services on the Falcon platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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