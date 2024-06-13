|
13.06.2024 16:38:00
CrowdStrike's Stock Price Just Exploded. Time to Buy?
Cybersecurity has become a high priority for many companies. Breaches, ransomware attacks, and other digital incidents are costing businesses billions of dollars in remediation, downtime, legal fees, and other expenses. Endpoints (any devices like laptops, desktops, and servers that are connected to networks) are particularly vulnerable. IBM reports that 90% of attacks utilize endpoint vulnerabilities. In response, organizations are turning to cloud-based cybersecurity platforms like CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) Falcon for comprehensive protection. CrowdStrike's stock has surged as a result.CRWD data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!