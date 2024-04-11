Crown Castle Appoints Steven Moskowitz As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) said it has appointed Steven Moskowitz as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 11, 2024. He will also join the Board on that date.

Moskowitz has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He held several executive leadership roles over his 12 years at American Tower Corporation, including seven years as EVP and President, of the U.S. Tower business.

Most recently, Moskowitz served as CEO of Centennial Towers Holding LP, where he created a leading provider of build-to-suit cell sites in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Prior to Centennial, Moskowitz served as the CEO of NextG Networks, a provider of fiber-based small cell solutions.

In connection with Moskowitz's appointment, Anthony Melone, who has served as Crown Castle's Interim President and CEO since January 2024, will assume the role of Special Advisor to the President and CEO of Crown Castle until May 31, 2024, to ensure a seamless transition, and will remain a Crown Castle board member.

The Crown Castle Board of Directors retained a leading global executive search firm, Russell Reynolds, to assist in the CEO search process.