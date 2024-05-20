20.05.2024 14:24:37

Crown Castle: Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" All Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), which owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers, announced Monday that proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones has joined Institutional Shareholder Services or ISS in recommending that shareholders vote "FOR" ONLY Crown Castle's all 12 Director nominees.

Shareholders are urged to vote on the WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form for the nominees. They include Robert Bartolo, Cindy Christy, Ari Fitzgerald, Jason Genrich, Andrea Goldsmith, Tammy Jones, Kevin Kabat, Anthony Melone, Sunit Patel, Bradley Singer, Kevin Stephens and Matthew Thornton, III.

This is in connection with the company's upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 22.

Egan-Jones stated that it reached the conclusion based on its review of publicly available information, and that voting FOR the management nominees is believed to be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

Crown Castle noted that the support from both ISS and Egan-Jones reinforces its confidence that current Board is highly qualified and best positioned to strengthen Crown Castle and deliver on strategic initiatives.

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel, to the Company.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Crown Castle Corp 94,49 -0,02% Crown Castle Corp

