Csenge Advisory Group Increased Its LMBS Stake in Q4
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated Feb. 5, 2026, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 53,047 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $2.65 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the LMBS position rose by $2.81 million, a figure that includes both the new shares and changes in the ETF’s price.First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is a sizable fixed income ETF with net assets of $5.98 billion, offering investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund seeks to balance income generation and risk management by maintaining a low duration profile, appealing to investors seeking stability and yield in a rising or uncertain interest rate environment. Its disciplined investment strategy and focus on mortgage-backed securities provide a competitive edge among low-duration fixed income ETFs.The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that holds more than 1,000 mortgage-related securities. Its low duration model means it invests in mortgage securities with shorter maturity dates — its weighted average effective net duration is 2.49 years — which somewhat shields these securities from interest rate risk. The ETF has returned around 7% year over year on a total return basis as of Feb. 26, underperforming the S&P 500’s 18% gain over the same time period. But its 4% dividend yield trounces the 1.13% yield of the benchmark index. And dividends have a big impact on the ETF’s performance. Without dividends reinvested, LMBS’ price change year over year is just 2.7%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
