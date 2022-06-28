|
28.06.2022 14:30:06
CSG Customer Engagement Solutions Earn Top Marks from Multiple Leading Analyst Firms
|
CSG
In todays world of instant gratification, second chances to impress consumers are hard to come by, making it critical to get every interaction right the first time. Global brands are clamoring for intelligent automation that delivers personalized, relevant and interactive experiences in real-time across the entire customer lifecycle. CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is answering this call. With a best-in-class, end-to-end suite of solutions and an integrated omnichannel approach, CSG continues to garner the recognition of industry-leading analysts at Forrester and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.
In recent months, CSG has been recognized as a:
Global brands trust CSG to help them win with their customers because weve demonstrated time and again that we not only understand their business but deliver results, said Eric Carrasquilla, senior vice president, digital engagement solutions, CSG. Our SaaS platform, CSG Xponent, breaks down data silos to create a true and complete view of the customer. This holistic picture allows companies to deliver personalized, predictive and proactive communications that drive better business outcomes, quicker time to value and lower risk. This is our 40-year plus pedigree and why industry analysts consistently rank CSG among the top CX solution providers across the entire customer lifecycle.
CSG Xponent leverages existing data, technology and communication channels to create extraordinary experiences using a unified, cloud-powered engagement platform. Xponent combines a robust customer data platform, industry-leading customer journey orchestration and analytics, and proven omnichannel communications all in one solution or via components of this portfolio. With Xponent, brands can extract meaningful insights from their data to personalize experiences in real-time and at scale across a multitude of channels, journeys and lines of business. CSG successfully supports clients with high-impact CX solutions in a multitude of industries, including broadband and communications service providers, financial services, retail, healthcare and more.
For more information on CSGs unified customer engagement portfolio, visit https://www.csgi.com/capabilities/customer-engagement/unified-cloud-engagement-hub/.
# # #
About CSG
CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSGs technologies and people have helped some of the worlds most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of todays digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With more than 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real-world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.
To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (CSG). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.
Contacts:
Tammy Hovey
Global Public Relations
+1 (917) 520-2751
John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
Contact Details
Tammy Hovey
+1 917-520-2751
Company Website
News Source: News Direct
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1385719 28-Jun-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CSG Systems International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.06.22
|CSG Customer Engagement Solutions Earn Top Marks from Multiple Leading Analyst Firms (EQS Group)
|
23.06.22
|CSG Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report for Fiscal Year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
26.05.22
|CSG to Present at Stifels Cross-Sector Insight Conference (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend (EQS Group)
|
20.05.22
|CSG : CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend (Investegate)
|
11.05.22
|CSG to Present at J.P. Morgans 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|Liz Bauer Named Chief Experience Officer to Turbocharge CSG Growth (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|New Bill Organizer from CSG Makes Managing Lifes Expenses Easier and More Secure (EQS Group)