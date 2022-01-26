CSG Forte Earns Best Performing Payments Gateway by The Strawhecker Group in 2022 Real Transaction Metrics Awards

CSG

CSG Forte, a CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) company, the leader in complete and customizable digital payment platforms today announced its recognition by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) as the Best Performing Payments Gateway in the 2022 Real Transaction Metrics Awards for delivering exceptional performance across transaction and gateway check benchmarks. Additionally, CSG Forte received first place for Lowest Gateway Minute Outage, with the lowest outages recorded in North America and global benchmark groups.

The Real Transaction Metrics Awards are based on TSG's Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, where TSG measures and benchmarks the experience from the merchant's point of view by using pings and real transactions to monitor each gateway's performance from over 20 different global locations.

'It's no small feat to be rated the best in The Strawhecker Group's Real Transaction Metrics Awards and this achievement is the result of the dedication and innovation of the entire CSG Forte team to create extraordinary experiences for our customers,' said Jeff Kump, head of payments, CSG Forte. 'The ubiquity of digital payments has elevated the bar for secure and convenient digital transactions. As merchants and partners demand more out of their digital payments platforms, CSG Forte will continue to lead the way in delivering game changing technologies that drive the next era of growth for the industry. I would like to thank The Strawhecker Group for this honor and for recognizing our team's hard work and relentless efforts.'

'We are excited to honor CSG Forte for their stellar performance,' said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG. 'GEM has provided the data to make tangible improvements to the CSG Forte platform, and it shows with this year's awards.'

On TSG's GEM Index, CSG Forte surpassed the average score by over 12 points. Benchmarked against more than 20 gateway providers, the Index is an overall scorecard for gateway metrics based on five key areas: gateway minute outage, gateway availability, transaction speed, transaction success rate, and authorization rate.

For more information on CSG Forte's single, end-to-end payments platform, please visit: https://www.forte.net/why-csg-forte/.

About CSG Forte

CSG Forte, a CSG company, delivers scalable digital payments for smarter and faster business growth. Our world-class, award-winning technology offers a unified end-to-end payments platform that easily adapts to changing needs and empowers companies to transform their payments operations into a competitive business strategy. With CSG Forte, companies can process omnichannel payments and offer agnostic payment acceptance, shifting payments from a line-item expense to a profit center. CSG Forte manages billions of payments annually for over 73,000 merchants across government, telecom, insurance and other industries.

For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit www.forte.net and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

