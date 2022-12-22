CSG

CSG Praised as One of Indias Best Companies for Developing Great Managers



BANGALORE, Dec. 22, 2022 CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, People Business, a global human resources consulting firm, awarded CSG as one of Indias Best Companies for Great Managers. This achievement recognizes CSGs commitment and capability to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and enables teams to drive growth and success for our customers.

We couldnt be prouder to be recognized as a company with great managers, said Liz Bauer, Chief Experience Officer at CSG. Our managers live and breathe our mission statement every day by channeling the power of all. They help their teammates engage, flourish, and thrive, bringing out their teams best selves and their best work. Counting so many of our colleagues in India among the countrys best managers is an honor.

CSGs future-forward workplace philosophy allows employees to work from and grow in a space that best supports their productivity and effective work-life integration. This design emphasizes the continual promotion of personal growth and well-being and inspires global team collaboration to nurture talent wherever it is. With this mindset and supportive culture, great managers advance into great leaders and drive growth for CSG.

At CSG, our people are our most treasured resource, and we take pride in boosting their growth and well-being, said Sudhansu Panigrahi, head of India operations at CSG. This recognition is a testament to CSGs commitment to creating career opportunities that develop great managers and support their growth as they lead teams to deliver unmatched value for our customers.

Earlier this year, CSG was certified as a Great Place to Work in India and recognized as both one of Indias Best Workplaces for Women 2022 and one of Indias Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022. As part of this success in India, CSG has seen a 21% growth in its India employee base with 700 new hires and 300 internal promotions.

To learn more about careers at CSG and our culture, visit CSG careers.

