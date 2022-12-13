|
13.12.2022 15:25:04
CSG RECEIVES AA ESG RATING FROM MSCI
|
CSG
CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has received a AA ESG rating from MSCI, an upgrade from CSGs A rating in 2021. MSCI, a provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, uses a AAA to CCC ratings scale to measure over 8,500 companies according to their exposure to industry-specific and financially material ESG risks, and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers. MSCIs ESG ratings reports help institutional investors identify companies ESG risks and opportunities.
We are honored to receive a AA ESG rating from MSCI, said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Over the last two years, we have improved our MSCI rating from BBB in 2020 to AA this year. CSG is deeply committed to elevating every part of our business with ESG, diversity, equity, and inclusion being foundational to our culture. We are excited to continue our journey to help make the world more sustainable and inclusive.
Guided by its membership in the UN Global Compact and the Ten Principles of the Compact, CSG is focused on three core areas of corporate responsibility: community impact, environmental stewardship, and digital inclusion.
About CSG
CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.
Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.
Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (CSG). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.
Contacts:
John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
Contact Details
Tammy Hovey
+1 917-520-2751
Company Website
News Source: News Direct
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1512113 13-Dec-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CSG Systems International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.22
|CSG RECEIVES AA ESG RATING FROM MSCI (EQS Group)
|
09.12.22
|CSG to Present at Oppenheimers 5G Summit (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|CSG to Present at Sidotis Virtual Winter Conference (EQS Group)
|
29.11.22
|CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend (EQS Group)
|
29.11.22
|CSG : CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend (Investegate)
|
22.11.22
|CSG Systems International started at outperform with $75 stock price target at Oppenheimer (MarketWatch)
|
22.11.22
|CSG Celebrated as One of Indias Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: CSG Systems International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CSG Systems International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CSG Systems International Inc.
|57,97
|-0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise weisen auf abnehmende Inflationsdynamik hin: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Dienstagshandel aufwärts. Der DAX schloss ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Anleger feierten den geringer als befürchtet ausgefallenen Verbraucherpreisanstieg und kauften kräftig zu. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger mehrheitlich freundlich gestimmt.