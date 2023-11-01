CSG Systems International Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.7 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $45.2 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $286.9 million from $273.3 million last year.

CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $18.7 Mln. vs. $12.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $286.9 Mln vs. $273.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $1,150 - $1,175 mln