01.11.2023 22:29:16
CSG Systems International Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $18.7 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $45.2 million or $0.92 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $286.9 million from $273.3 million last year.
CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $18.7 Mln. vs. $12.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $286.9 Mln vs. $273.3 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $1,150 - $1,175 mln
