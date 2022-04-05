|
05.04.2022 22:01:04
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL TO HOLD FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 4
|
CSG
DENVER, Apr. 5, 2022 - CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's first quarter 2022 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.
To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.
Click here to join a webcast of CSG's earnings call in live or archived format.
About CSG
CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.
To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Copyright (c) 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.
Contacts:
John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
Contact Details
Tammy Hovey
+1 917-520-2751
Company Website
News Source: News Direct
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1321217 05-Apr-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CSG Systems International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.22
|CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL TO HOLD FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 4 (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|CSG Announces Chair Transition (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|CSG Forte Joins Forces with Velosimo, Creates Seamless No-Code Integrations for Govtech Agencies (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|CSG to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|CSG Unleashes Future-Proof Automation for VicTrack (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|CSG Inspires Social Impact Through Partnership with We Make Change (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|CSG Celebrates Milestone Implementation of Its Award-Winning Revenue Management SaaS Solution on AWS (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|CSG Unlocks the Potential of 5G with Launch of Future-Ready, SaaS Commerce Solution, CSG Encompass (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CSG Systems International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CSG Systems International Inc.
|64,13
|-1,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.