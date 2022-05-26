CSG

CSG to Present at Stifels Cross-Sector Insight Conference



DENVER, May 26, 2022 CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at the Stifels Cross-Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation will be held at 2:25pm EST and will feature comments from CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast here .

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSGs technologies and people have helped some of the worlds most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of todays digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

