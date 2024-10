CSL, Arcturus's Sa-mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Immune Response; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - CSL Ltd. (CMXHF.PK) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), Monday announced that self-amplifying or sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated superior immunogenicity and antibody persistence compared to the conventional mRNA vaccine Comirnaty for up to one year against several variants of the virus.

Also, the company stated that the COVID-19 vaccine, under the trade name Kostaive, from the sa-mRNA platform, targeting the JN.1 variant, is approved in Japan for COVID-19 immunization in adults 18 years and older.

Currently, Arcturus's stock is moving up 5.38 percent, to $23.22 on the Nasdaq.