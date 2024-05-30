CSL Seqirus Announces U.S. Government Award In Response To Avian Influenza

(RTTNews) - CSL Seqirus, a business of CSL (CSL), was selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to complete the fill and finish process of pre-pandemic vaccine for the U.S. government as part of the National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile (NPIVS) program.

This acquisition of pre-pandemic vaccine will increase BARDA's stockpile of vaccine to support the U.S. government's pre-pandemic response.

"The CDC maintains the risk to public health as low. We are closely monitoring the situation because we are acutely aware of the threat that influenza virus strains like H5N1 can pose and take seriously our role in preparedness efforts alongside our government and public health partners," said Marc Lacey, CSL Seqirus, Global Executive Director for Pandemic. "This agreement, building upon prior agreements with BARDA, will help support the U.S. government's ability to respond swiftly in the event that the current avian flu situation changes."

Under the terms of the agreement, CSL Seqirus will deliver approximately 4.8 million doses of pre-pandemic vaccine that is well-matched to the H5 of the currently circulating H5N1 strain. This is the fourth award CSL Seqirus has received from BARDA in response to sustained highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) activity.