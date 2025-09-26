CSX Aktie

CSX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865857 / ISIN: US1264081035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.09.2025 17:32:52

CSX Announces Reopening Of Expanded Howard Street Tunnel

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp. (CSX), Friday announced announced the re-opening of the expanded Howard Street Tunnel, which is expected to modernize freight rail transportation along the East Coast, boost Maryland's economy and the nation's supply chain.

The transformative $450 plus million infrastructure project will also increase business at the Port of Baltimore by approximately 160,000 containers annually and generate over 13,000 new employment opportunities.

The project was delivered through a partnership between CSX, the State of Maryland, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the U.S. Department of Transportation, the company noted.

Currently, CSX is trading at $33.90, up 0.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CSX Corp.mehr Nachrichten