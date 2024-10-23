|
23.10.2024 05:12:28
CSX Reaches Tentative Agreements With IBEW And NCFO; Ratifies Deal With SMART-TD
(RTTNews) - CSX (CSX) said it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NCFO), as well as the ratification of a labor agreement with the SMART-TD yardmasters.
The tentative agreements are pending ratification by the unions' membership at CSX.
To date, CSX has reached proactive agreements with 13 labor unions, covering 17 different work groups, accounting for almost 60 percent of its unionized workforce.
CSX said it remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements over the coming days and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CSX Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Donnerstagmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)