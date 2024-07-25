Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Research Update

Curatis Holding AG: Initiation of Coverage and Publication of Equity Research Report by valuationLAB



25.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



MEDIA RELEASE Curatis Holding (SIX:CURN) announces that the life science research company valuationLAB has initiated coverage and has issued an equity research report on the Company which estimates a current risk-adjusted net present value for Curatis Holding of CHF 20.00 per share which corresponds to an enterprise value of CHF 103 million. Liestal, 25 July 2024: Even before its listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange in April 2024, Curatis had a profitable sales portfolio of more than 30 orphan drugs and specialty medicines such as products used to treat life-threatening poisoning. Curatis has built up this portfolio over the past twenty years and has thus achieved a unique position in Switzerland. In addition, Curatis has a pipeline of innovative projects whose development is already at an advanced stage and which can make a significant contribution to Curatis' cash flow from 2025 through upfront and milestone payments as part of partnering agreements. The submission of the application for orphan drug designation in the US and the EU for the most advanced development project (C-PTBE-01) is planned in the second half of 2024, the conclusion of licensing agreements in 2025, and a narrowly defined Phase III trial is scheduled to start in the same year. The launch of the drug is planned for 2027. C-PTBE-01 is intended for use in children suffering from peritumoral brain edema (PTBE) in connection with a diffuse midline glioma brain tumor. According to studies already carried out, C-PTBE-01 leads to significantly fewer side effects than products currently used for treatment. valuationLAB’s equity research report shows a risk-adjusted net present value per share of CHF 20.00. This corresponds to an enterprise value of CHF 103 million, or an increase of 233 per cent compared to the valuation based on the current share price of CHF 6.00. The analyst report of valuationLAB can be downloaded under this link. About the Curatis Group Curatis Holding AG is a listed company (CURN.SW) that specialises in the development and marketing of drugs for rare and very rare diseases. Curatis has a sales portfolio of more than 30 drugs and a pipeline of orphan drug products and specialist products that can make a significant contribution to cash flow from 2025 onwards. You can find more information on the website www.curatis.com. Investor Relations contact:

YUMA Capital

Thomas Bieri

Managing Partner

Tel: +41 44 575 20 01

