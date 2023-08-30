Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.08.2023 16:00:04

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

30-Aug-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST

 

30 August 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(the Company)

 

Director Declaration

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David MacLellan, Non-Executive Chair of the Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc (Lindsell Train), a closed-ended equity investment fund.

 

Davids role at Lindsell Train is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively. 

 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Custodian REIT plc 0,94 -0,53% Custodian REIT plc

