30.08.2023 16:00:04
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
30 August 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(the Company)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David MacLellan, Non-Executive Chair of the Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc (Lindsell Train), a closed-ended equity investment fund.
Davids role at Lindsell Train is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
