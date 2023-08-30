Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

30 August 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(the Company)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David MacLellan, Non-Executive Chair of the Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc (Lindsell Train), a closed-ended equity investment fund.

Davids role at Lindsell Train is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

