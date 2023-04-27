|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
27 April 2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(Custodian Property Income REIT or the Company)
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 12 May 2023, will be designated as a property income distribution (PID).
|
