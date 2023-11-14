14.11.2023 08:00:14

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

14-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

14 November 2023

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 21 November 2023 at 4:00pm.

 

The presentation will provide an overview of, and update on, the Company based on its recently Quarterly trading update announced on 31 October 2023.  No new material information will be provided.

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

 

Investors who already follow Custodian Property Income REIT on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 284576
EQS News ID: 1772235

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

