Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of General Meeting

3 November 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)

Notice of General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today announces that a general meeting of the Company will be held at 6th floor, Saddlers House, 44 Gutter Lane, London EC2V 6BR, United Kingdom on 21 November 2023 at 9:30am.

The Board has become aware that a scheduled continuation vote required by the Company’s Articles of Association at every seventh annual general meeting (“AGM”) of the Company was not proposed at the AGM held on 1 September 2020. As a result, the Company will seek the approval of Shareholders to ratify this oversight.

The Notice of General Meeting (“Notice”) has been distributed to shareholders and is available to view at:

www.custodianreit.com/shareholder-information/

A copy of the Notice will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com

Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds

FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

