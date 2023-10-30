Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 13:44:31

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings

30-Oct-2023 / 12:44 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJFLFT45

Issuer Name

CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Mattioli Woods PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Leicester

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Mattioli Woods MWFunds held under Citi Bank

Leicester

United Kingdom

Discretionary Client Portfolios held under FNZ Nominees Limited

 

 

Discretionary Client Portfolios held under Pershing Nominees Limited

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Oct-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Oct-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.80%

0.00%

3.80%

16,752,507

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.03%

0.00%

4.03%

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BJFLFT45

16,752,507

 

3.80%

 

Sub Total 8.A

16,752,507

3.80%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)

Pershing Nominees Limited

0.66%

 

0.66%

Discretionary clients of Mattioli Woods PLC (chain 1)

FNZ Nominees Limited

0.03%

 

0.03%

Mattioli Woods multi-asset funds (chain 2)

Citibank

3.11%

 

3.11%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 440,850,398.00.

12. Date of Completion

30-Oct-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Newmarket


ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 281445
EQS News ID: 1760629

 
