Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
|
02.01.2026 10:49:15
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
2 January 2026
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Total Voting Rights
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that the Company's total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) amounts to 459,257,410 as at 31 December 2025.
Total share capital at 31 December 2025 comprises:
The Company has 459,257,410 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. The above figure 459,257,410 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|Sequence No.:
|413459
|EQS News ID:
|2253776
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
10:49
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
11.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
10.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
05.12.25
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
04.12.25