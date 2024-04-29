Custom Truck One Source Opens New Location in Utah to Meet Growing Demand

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of sales, rental and service for specialized equipment, announced today the opening of a new location in Ogden, Utah. The new facility will enhance Custom Truck's ability to offer its full range of equipment, parts and services to customers in the greater Salt Lake City market and broader Western region.

This location in Ogden, Utah, situated north of Salt Lake City, adds 10,000 square feet of space and five service bays to the Company’s national footprint. The facility will also serve as a sales and rental hub in the area, providing access to Custom Truck's full line of equipment for the electric utility, telecommunications, rail, forestry, refuse and vocational industries.

"We are excited to open our new location in Ogden and expand our presence in this market," said Ryan McMonagle, CEO of Custom Truck. "Salt Lake City was recently named as one of the fastest growing cities in the US. We look forward to assisting customers in the market with the equipment they need to build the infrastructure to support this growth. We believe this new location will serve as a strategic asset to support the utility infrastructure buildout taking place in the region over the coming years. We look forward to serving our existing and new customers in the region with all of the equipment they need to get the job done," McMonagle added.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated "one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,300 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

