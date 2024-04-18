Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 22:15:00

Custom Truck One Source to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-800 715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and provide the operator with conference ID 2976854. A replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and entering passcode 2976854.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated "one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,300 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

