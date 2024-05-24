24.05.2024 22:30:00

Customers Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend Correction on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) announced a corrected dividend amount on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) and Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF), previously announced on April 29, 2024. As corrected, the cash dividend on its Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) will be $0.700488 per share, payable on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024, and the cash dividend on its Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) will be $0.675813 per share, payable on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with nearly $22 billion in assets, making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service distinguished by a Single Point of Contact approach. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to specialized lending clients. Major accolades include:

No. 5 on American Banker 2023 list of top-performing banks with $10B to $50B in assets
No. 29 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2024 Forbes Best Banks list
No. 52 on Investor’s Business Daily 100 Best Stocks for 2023

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

