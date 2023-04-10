Cvent Puts Education and Innovation at the Forefront for its Third Annual Cvent Travel Summit on April 19th

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, travel, and hospitality technology provider, will host its third annual Cvent Travel Summit on Wednesday, April 19th. The complimentary virtual event, hosted on the Cvent Attendee Hub, is curated for travel executives, global corporate travel buyers, travel management companies (TMC), and hoteliers looking to maximize the impact of their travel programs. This year’s content is sponsored by the Travel and Meeting Society (TAMS), whose goal is to educate, disrupt, and innovate the business travel and meeting & event industry.

"With nearly 75% of travel managers expecting business travel will reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, this is the perfect time for travel and hospitality professionals to come together and learn best practices and new techniques to capitalize on this incredible momentum,” said Senior Vice President of Sales, Anil Punyapu. "As the business travel industry continues to evolve and both corporate and traveler priorities change, this year’s Cvent Travel Summit will offer industry professionals the latest insights, guidance, and actionable tips on how to anticipate and navigate these changes.”

The robust agenda offers general sessions led by travel executives and inspirational thought leaders to discuss the current business travel landscape. Expert-led breakout sessions will cover a range of timely topics including examining how ChatGPT/AI will transform the industry, leveraging travel data to inform program strategy, negotiating tactics, breaking down sustainability trends, and DE&I. In addition, an interactive "Ask Cvent Anything” session will offer attendees the unique opportunity to engage with Cvent product experts live and ask questions about Cvent’s award-winning Travel and Transient technology solutions. Keynote presentations will feature:

Bart Berkey, former hospitality executive and award-winning motivational speaker Bart Berkey has held numerous global executive roles in the hospitality industry, including Hyatt Hotels and StarCite, in addition to leading the sales efforts for several Convention and Visitor Bureaus. He also served in several executive roles for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, producing nearly $1 Billion in revenue. He is a viral TEDx speaker, bestselling author on Amazon, and has been recognized as one of the "Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales and Marketing.” With his keen observational skills and unwavering focus on others, Bart draws from his extensive experience in the service and hospitality industries to deliver his unique trademarked "Most People Don't" approach that is transforming the way people view their potential and empowering them to take action.



Dan Cnossen, seven-time Paralympic medalist and former SEAL Team One platoon commander Lieutenant Commander Dan Cnossen was serving as the platoon commander for SEAL Team One in Afghanistan in September 2009 when he was wounded in an explosion. The accident caused Cnossen to lose both his legs just above the knee. Cnossen went through extensive rehabilitation and eventually went on become a world champion biathlete and cross-country skier, winning seven Paralympic medals (two gold, four silver, one bronze). Cnossen was also awarded both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor from the Secretary of the Navy for his service in combat. At the Cvent Travel Summit, Cnossen will share his motivational story and discuss the critical role belief and mindset play in overcoming monumental challenges.



Attendees can also join pre-event in-person networking receptions on April 18th in New York and London. The New York reception will take place at Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM ET, while the London networking event will take place from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM GMT (venue will be announced soon).

For more information and to register for the Cvent Travel Summit, visit the website here.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and approximately 22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

