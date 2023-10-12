Cyteir : Results From Dose Expansion Cohort Of CYT-0851 In Ovarian Cancer Show Promising Activity

(RTTNews) - Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) said that ongoing results from a dose expansion cohort in its Phase 1 combination study of CYT-0851 with capecitabine in patients with platinum-refractory or -resistant ovarian cancer demonstrated promising clinical activity and generally well tolerated safety profile. The overall disease control rate was 91% in the capecitabine combination with a median progression-free survival of 170 days.

As of the September 26, 2023 data cutoff, 11 patients with advanced ovarian cancer were treated and evaluable in the capecitabine cohort. Patients were heavily pretreated, with a median of six prior treatment regimens; four patients were platinum-refractory, and seven patients were platinum-resistant. Ten patients were treated with CYT-0851 at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 400 mg daily, and one patient was treated with CYT-0851 at 300 mg daily.

The company noted that two patients had a confirmed partial response by RECIST and one additional patient achieved an unconfirmed partial response. Seven patients had stable disease and one patient had progressive disease. The disease control rate was 91% and median progression-free survival was 170 days.

To date, CYT-0851 has exhibited a generally well tolerated safety profile with no unanticipated toxicities observed at clinically active doses. The median treatment compliance was 99%. There were no treatment discontinuations or dose reductions for treatment related adverse events.

All treatment related adverse events were mild (Grade 1-2). The most common adverse events were fatigue (46%) and decreased appetite, diarrhea, nausea, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome and vomiting (18%).

