|
29.01.2024 14:13:30
CytoMed Granted Patent In Malaysia For Allogeneic CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Technology
(RTTNews) - CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) announced that the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia has granted a patent for its chimeric antigen receptor gamma delta T cell technology, which targets solid and hematological tumors. The patent is titled "Gamma Delta T Cells and a Method of Augmenting the Tumoricidal Activity of the Same". The company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use this patent pursuant to the License Agreement dated June 1, 2018.
The CAR-?d T cell technology has been developed as an investigational cancer therapy to target NKG2D ligands, a type of stress-induced cancer antigens. The company noted that it now has exclusive rights to a Malaysia, US and China patent.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Wall Street schließt nach Rekordlauf höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche waren an den US-Börsen neue Höchststände zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.