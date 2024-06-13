CytoSorbents Announces Immediate Availability Of PuriFi Blood Pump In EU

(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO), a company focused on blood purification technology, on Thursday announced the launch and immediate availability of its PuriFi hemoperfusion machine in the European Union.

This follows necessary approval and certification under the EU Medical Device Regulation.

This blood pump enables an easy and rapid way to administer CytoSorbents' leading CytoSorb blood purification cartridge for critically ill and cardiac surgery patients.

PuriFi is also expected to increase the demand and sales of the cartridge for critically ill patients in the EU.

The PuriFi peristaltic blood pump features differentiating innovation that separate it from other standard hemoperfusion pumps including a pre-assembled adult and pediatric blood line kit, auto-priming, an auto-leveling bubble catcher, an intuitive touchscreen graphical user interface with a step-by-step user-friendly set-up guide, optional blood warming, and a rapid 10-minute set-up time.