D.R. Horton, Inc. Names Paul J. Romanowski as President and CEO and David V. Auld as Executive Vice Chair

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, today announced the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and his appointment to the Company’s Board of Directors, both which will be effective October 1, 2023. At that time, David V. Auld will transition from his current role as President and CEO to Executive Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors. Michael J. Murray will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Company.

Auld has been the Company's President and CEO since October 2014 and has led the Company to significant growth in revenues, market share, earnings, cash flow generation and returns to shareholders, while substantially increasing the company’s financial strength and flexibility. Romanowski was named Co-COO in October 2021 with shared oversight of the company’s homebuilding operations nationwide and previously served as Region President overseeing all D.R. Horton homebuilding divisions in Florida, the Gulf Coast and five Mid-Atlantic states. Murray has held the role of COO since October 2014 and has been vital to the successful expansion, improvement and diversification of D.R. Horton’s operations during his tenure.

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, said, "David is a genuine, trusted leader and has been an invaluable member of the Company’s management for 35 years. We are grateful for his outstanding leadership during his tenure as CEO, during which the Company has achieved tremendous growth and improvements in operational efficiency and returns. Most importantly, David’s leadership has helped us strengthen the Company’s culture and development of the future leaders of D.R. Horton. I look forward to continuing to work directly with David in his new role as Executive Vice Chair.”

"Paul has been an integral member of our D.R. Horton management team for more than 20 years,” continued Horton. "His outstanding performance as a division and region president and most recently as Co-COO has prepared him for this opportunity. Paul is an effective leader and mentor who will help our Company continue to scale and sustain its position as the leading homebuilder in the United States. These internal promotions and transitions demonstrate the strength and depth of D.R. Horton’s leadership team, and we are excited about our opportunities ahead.”

Auld said, "I am humbled and privileged to have helped lead the largest homebuilding company in the United States, and I look forward to continuing to work with the D.R. Horton executive team and Board of Directors in my new role as Executive Vice Chair. I congratulate Paul on his well-deserved promotion to CEO and am extremely grateful for Mike’s important contributions as a key part of our management team in his ongoing role as COO. With strong partnership and leadership from Paul and Mike, in addition to our longtime CFO, Bill Wheat, the Company is well-positioned for continued success.”

"I am excited to lead D.R. Horton, and I thank D.R. and David for their leadership, guidance and support over the years, all of which will benefit me in this new role," said Romanowski. "I look forward to working with the entire D.R. Horton team to continue building upon our strong operating platform and take advantage of the extensive market opportunities ahead of us.”

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002 and has closed more than 1,000,000 homes in its 45-year history. D.R. Horton has operations in 113 markets in 33 states across the United States and is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties. During the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2023, D.R. Horton closed 83,201 homes in its homebuilding operations, in addition to 3,265 single-family rental homes and 530 multi-family rental units in its rental operations. D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.

Forward-Looking Statements

