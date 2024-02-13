D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until April 30, 2024.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002 and has closed more than 1,000,000 homes in its 45-year history. D.R. Horton has operations in 118 markets in 33 states across the United States and is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties. During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, D.R. Horton closed 84,917 homes in its homebuilding operations, in addition to 5,860 single-family rental homes and 2,112 multi-family rental units in its rental operations. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.

