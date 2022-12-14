D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 First Quarter Earnings on January 24, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 364701. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 47294. The teleconference replay will be available through January 31, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through April 30, 2023.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 106 markets in 33 states across the United States and closed 83,518 homes in its homebuilding and single-family rental operations during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a national residential lot development company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005151/en/