D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2024 First Quarter Earnings on January 23, 2024

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 566897. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 49591. The teleconference replay will be available through January 30, 2024. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through April 30, 2024.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002 and has closed more than 1,000,000 homes in its 45-year history. D.R. Horton has operations in 118 markets in 33 states across the United States and is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties. During its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, D.R. Horton closed 82,917 homes in its homebuilding operations, in addition to 6,175 single-family rental homes and 2,112 multi-family rental units in its rental operations. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.

