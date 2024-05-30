|
30.05.2024 23:10:00
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2024 Third Quarter Earnings on July 18, 2024
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, July 18, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 956414. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.
A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 50731. The teleconference replay will be available through July 25, 2024. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through November 15, 2024.
About D.R. Horton, Inc.
D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002 and has closed more than 1,000,000 homes in its over 45-year history. D.R. Horton has operations in 119 markets in 33 states across the United States and is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties. During the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, D.R. Horton closed 87,801 homes in its homebuilding operations, in addition to 6,248 single-family rental homes and 2,536 multi-family rental units in its rental operations. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530261888/en/
