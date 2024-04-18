Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 12:56:00

D R Horton Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, home builder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) raised its revenue and homes closed guidance for the full-year 2024, based on current market conditions and the Company's results for the first half of the year.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects consolidated revenues in a range of $36.7 billion to $37.7 billion on Homes closed between 89,000 homes and 91,000 homes.

Previously, the company expected consolidated revenues in a range of $36.0 billion to $37.3 billion on Homes closed between 87,000 homes and 90,000 homes.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $36.32 billion for the year.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share that is payable on May 9, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu D.R. Horton Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu D.R. Horton Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

D.R. Horton Inc. 136,78 0,09% D.R. Horton Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen