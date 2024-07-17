|
Daimler Truck Impairs BFDA JV, Reports EUR 120 Mln Non-Cash Impact On Q2 Adj. EBIT
(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck Holding AG has released preliminary and unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024. Due to continued weak market conditions in China, Daimler Truck has fully impaired the at-equity book value of its China Joint Venture BFDA (Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive). This impairment resulted in a one-time, non-cash negative impact of 120 million euros on the adjusted EBIT of the Trucks Asia and Industrial Business segments. Excluding the impact, the adjusted return on sales (ROS) for the second quarter in the Industrial Business would have been 9.3%, which compares favorably to 10.2%.
Strong performances in the Trucks North America and Daimler Buses segments exceeded market expectations. However, the Mercedes-Benz and Financial Services segments fell short of market expectations for the quarter.
The full-year guidance is currently being reassessed.
Daimler Truck Group's second-quarter EBIT was 1.076 billion euros, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.253 billion euros. Quarterly adjusted EBIT was 1.168 billion euros compared to the consensus estimate of 1.259 billion euros.
The full quarterly results and interim report will be published on August 1st, 2024.
