25.04.2024 19:43:20
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
AGM RESULTS
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London | 25 April 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2024 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com
A recording of today's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Company’s website www.dalatahotelgroup.com
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.
Resolution 1:
To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company.
Resolution 2:
To receive and consider the Directors’ Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023
Resolution 3:
To declare a final dividend of 8 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023
Resolution 4 (a):
To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director
Resolution 4 (b):
To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.
Resolution 4 (c):
To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.
Resolution 4 (d):
To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.
Resolution 4 (e):
To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.
Resolution 4 (f):
To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.
Resolution 4 (g):
To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.
Resolution 4 (h):
To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director.
Resolution 5:
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors
Resolution 6:
Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits
Resolution 7:
Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances
Resolution 8:
Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company
Resolution 9:
Authorisation of market purchases of the Company’s shares
Resolution 10:
Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares
Resolution 11:
To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days’ notice
Resolution 12:
Proposes an amendment to Article 74 of the constitution of the company to increase the maximum number of directors of the company from ten to twelve.
The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
ENDS
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Contacts
