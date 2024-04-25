25.04.2024 19:43:20

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

25-Apr-2024 / 18:43 GMT/BST

 

AGM RESULTS

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

Dublin and London | 25 April 2024:  Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.

 

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2024 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

A recording of today's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Company’s website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism  

The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.

 

Resolution 1:

To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

154,745,411

100%

557

0%

154,745,968

584,715

155,330,683

 

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors’ Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

153,235,860

98.65%

2,094,823

1.35%

155,330,683

-

155,330,683

 

Resolution 3:

To declare a final dividend of 8 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

155,330,126

100%

557

0%

155,330,683

-

155,330,683

 

 

Resolution 4 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

138,449,957

89.14%

16,873,786

10.86%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

Resolution 4 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

154,617,412

99.55%

706,331

0.45%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

Resolution 4 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

140,133,829

90.22%

15,189,913

9.78%

155,323,742

6,941

155,330,683

 

Resolution 4 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

152,022,268

97.87%

3,301,475

2.13%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

 

Resolution 4 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

153,363,936

98.74%

1,959,807

1.26%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Resolution 4 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

153,146,621

98.60%

2,177,122

1.40%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

Resolution 4 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

154,617,412

99.55%

706,331

0.45%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

Resolution 4 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

153,609,741

98.90%

1,714,002

1.10%

155,323,743

6,940

155,330,683

 

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

154,424,126

99.42%

906,557

0.58%

155,330,683

-

155,330,683

 

Resolution 6:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

150,257,096

96.73%

5,073,585

3.27%

155,330,681

2

155,330,683

 

Resolution 7:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

153,250,013

98.66%

2,080,670

1.34%

155,330,683

-

155,330,683

 

 

Resolution 8:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

143,446,410

92.35%

11,884,271

7.65%

155,330,681

2

155,330,683

 

Resolution 9:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company’s shares

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

153,798,542

99.22%

1,215,976

0.78%

155,014,518

316,165

155,330,683

 

Resolution 10:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

154,114,707

99.22%

1,215,976

0.78%

155,330,683

-

155,330,683

 

Resolution 11:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days’ notice

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

152,204,373

97.99%

3,126,308

2.01%

155,330,681

2

155,330,683

 

Resolution 12:

Proposes an amendment to Article 74 of the constitution of the company to increase the maximum number of directors of the company from ten to twelve.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

155,013,961

99.80%

316,722

0.20%

155,330,683

-

155,330,683

 

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

 

 

 

 

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 53 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,413 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc 

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

 

Dermot Crowley, CEO

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Carol Phelan, CFO

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations

 

Joint Group Brokers

 

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

 

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 20 3753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 401 5250

Melanie Farrell

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 

 

 

           

 


