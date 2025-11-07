Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Scheme Effective and Completion of the Acquisition

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7 November 2025

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

FOR

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

BY

PANDOX IRELAND TUCK LIMITED

A NEWLY-INCORPORATED COMPANY WHOLLY-OWNED BY PANDOX AB AND EIENDOMSSPAR AS

TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014

scheme effective and completion of the acquisition

The boards of Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited (“Bidco”) and Dalata Hotel Group plc (“Dalata”) are pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the “Scheme”) in connection with the final recommended cash offer by Bidco, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (other than Treasury Shares and Dalata Shares in the beneficial ownership of Bidco) (the “Acquisition”), became effective today 7 November 2025 (the “Effective Date”).

In accordance with the requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules, all consideration paid by Bidco to Scheme Shareholders under the terms of the Scheme will be distributed by no later than 21 November 2025.

Cancellation of the admission of Dalata Shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin and on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and the listing of Dalata Shares on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and the FCA’s Official list is expected to occur by 7.00 a.m. on 10 November 2025 (being the first business day following the Effective Date).

Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document dated 12 August 2025. All times stated in this announcement are to time in Dublin.

Enquiries

Dalata Hotel Group plc Dermot Crowley Sean McKeon Investor Relations +353 1 206 9400 investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser to Dalata) Avi Goldberg Sam Green Alice Squires Nikhil Walia Joel Barnett +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker) Ben Wright Clayton Bush +44 203 753 3069 Davy (Joint Corporate Broker) Anthony Farrell Orla Cowzer +353 1 679 6363 FTI Consulting (Communications Adviser to Dalata) Jonathan Neilan Declan Kearney Edward Bridges +353 86 2314135 +353 86 6712702 +44 7768 216607 Dalata@fticonsulting.com

Goodbody (Financial Adviser to the Consortium)

Finbarr Griffin

Andrew Hackney

Cameron Duncan

Jason Molins

William Hall Pandox

Liia Nõu Sodali & Co (PR advisor) Seán Lawless

Eavan Gannon +353 (0)1 667 0400

+46 8 506 205 50

+353 (0) 85 116 7640 +353 (0) 87 236 5973

Responsibility statements required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Directors of Dalata accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The directors of Bidco accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement, other than information relating to Dalata, the Dalata Group and the Dalata Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected to them. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

